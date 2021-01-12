Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 3,382 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 3,382 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $101,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MORF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,307. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

MORF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Morphic by 8,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Morphic by 208.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 32.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Morphic by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

