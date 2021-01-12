Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Shares Down 1.5%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $35.20. 105,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 168.8% during the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 104,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

