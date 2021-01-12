Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Invests $4.71 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.8% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.76. 3,828,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,190. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $199.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

