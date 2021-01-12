Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Sells 37,652 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,652 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after purchasing an additional 282,284 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.69. 3,489,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,774. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.