Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Takes $5.72 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $382.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.03 and a 200-day moving average of $345.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

