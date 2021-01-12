Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 115,844 Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,640 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $125,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,625 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $33,702,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,886.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 392,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

