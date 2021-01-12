Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 150,876 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD remained flat at $$54.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. 603,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,950. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $8.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.26%.

