Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 26,666 First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.41% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. 86,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,857. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

