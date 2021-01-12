Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 41,261 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $53.75. 496,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,205. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

