Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $1.28 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,186,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,690,000 after buying an additional 45,664 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.61. 260,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,286. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $125.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

