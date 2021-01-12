Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $1.59 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,090. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61.

