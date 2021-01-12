Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $13.52 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Savior LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,774,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.