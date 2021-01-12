Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $4.06 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,637. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $214.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

