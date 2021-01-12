Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $4.64 Million in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 2.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 401,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,298. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

