Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $6.03 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 64,515 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 55,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,390,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

