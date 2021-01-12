Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 75,985 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.