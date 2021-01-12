Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NULG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,426 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.