Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after buying an additional 221,193 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 123,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,177. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

