Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 305,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $206.80. 3,893,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,301. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $206.93.

