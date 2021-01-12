Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

FMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,937. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

