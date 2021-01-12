Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned about 1.87% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C J Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter.

NUBD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 50,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

