Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.7% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 164,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after buying an additional 105,429 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 1,526,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,120. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33.

