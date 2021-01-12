Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,096,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after buying an additional 112,959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,585,000 after purchasing an additional 107,309 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,066,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 547,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 62,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VPL stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. 746,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,077. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.