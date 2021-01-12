Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 182,632 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 5.3% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 651,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,283. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

