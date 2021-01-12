Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 74,335 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.42. 14,721,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

