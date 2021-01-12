Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 1,183 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $20.17 on Tuesday, hitting $1,746.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,770.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,611.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,847.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.