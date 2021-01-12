Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $1.19 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 712,106 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 14,019,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%.

