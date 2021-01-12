Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $1.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,789. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53.

