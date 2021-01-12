Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 70.5% in the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 26,250,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,089,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

