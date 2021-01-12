Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Down 92.5% in December

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the December 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,613,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mountain High Acquisitions stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,063. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

