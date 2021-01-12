MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

MSM stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

