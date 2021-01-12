M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of M&T Bank worth $21,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.80.

Shares of MTB opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average is $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

