MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €173.29 ($203.87).

Several research firms have recently commented on MTX. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

MTX opened at €205.20 ($241.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €207.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €169.03. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1-year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

