Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.37. 20,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,299. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

