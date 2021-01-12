Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases 1,428 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 416,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,437,000 after acquiring an additional 96,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.35. 6,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,956. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average of $116.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

