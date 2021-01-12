Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 1,454 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after acquiring an additional 153,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,889,000 after acquiring an additional 190,480 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

CVX stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.12. 386,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,630,505. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.