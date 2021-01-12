Myriad Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,015.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $6,015.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,764,527,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.