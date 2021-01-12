Naka Bodhi Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64,131.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.98 million and $64,131.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00025027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00112564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00267394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00063234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

