Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.45. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 3,091,603 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

