Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) rose 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 117,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 111,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $274.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 403.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 2.1% during the third quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 3,892,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,433,000 after acquiring an additional 79,935 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

