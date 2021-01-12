Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPKLY opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Nampak has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.39.
Nampak Company Profile
