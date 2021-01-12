Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPKLY opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Nampak has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

Nampak Company Profile

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and internationally. The company offers HDPE and PET bottles and jars, plastic closures, tubes, and crates and drums for the fruit juice, dairy, carbonated soft drink, water, alcoholic beverage, bakery, agriculture, chemical, petroleum, personal care, and household markets.

