Nano (NANO) Price Hits $3.41 on Top Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00010095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 124.3% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $454.74 million and approximately $225.67 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,804.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.03 or 0.03085422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00391133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.73 or 0.01333331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.03 or 0.00556215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.50 or 0.00462958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00292863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020708 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

