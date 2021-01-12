NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the December 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NAOV opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.43. NanoVibronix has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 418.55% and a negative net margin of 727.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoVibronix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

