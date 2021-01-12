NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.52

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.20. NanoViricides shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 277,397 shares.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 60,928.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

