NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.52

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.20. NanoViricides shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 277,397 shares.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.
NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.
