Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSSC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.12 million, a PE ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 328,253 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 237.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

