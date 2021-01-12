Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Down 36% Over Last 7 Days

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $219,779.41 and $272,378.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,338,933 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

