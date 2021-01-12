Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.44. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Nasdaq by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

