National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.36

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and traded as high as $57.28. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $57.17, with a volume of 1,255 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.81.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 18.17%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.