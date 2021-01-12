National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NGG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $58.63. 240,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,339. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.