National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Grid by 888.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in National Grid by 43.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.56. 1,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,910. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

